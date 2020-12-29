Ex-Div Reminder for Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/20, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.34, payable on 2/8/21. As a percentage of APD's recent stock price of $272.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $167.43 per share, with $327.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $272.93.

In Tuesday trading, Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

