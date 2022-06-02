Ex-Div Reminder for Air Lease (AL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/22, Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.185, payable on 7/8/22. As a percentage of AL's recent stock price of $37.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AL's low point in its 52 week range is $33.11 per share, with $50.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.34.

In Thursday trading, Air Lease Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

