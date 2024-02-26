Ex-Div Reminder for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are off about 0.8%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: DIST market cap history
TRMB Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LEGC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.