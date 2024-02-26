Ex-Div Reminder for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 2/28/24, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/18/24. As a percentage of MITT.PRC's recent share price of $23.94, this dividend works out to approximately 2.09%, so look for shares of MITT.PRC to trade 2.09% lower — all else being equal — when MITT.PRC shares open for trading on 2/28/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.39%, which compares to an average yield of 7.76% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT.PRC shares, versus MITT:

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.000% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are off about 0.8%.

