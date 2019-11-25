Markets
Ex-Div Reminder for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On 11/27/19, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/17/19. As a percentage of MITT.PRB's recent share price of $25.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of MITT.PRB to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when MITT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/27/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.75%, which compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT.PRB shares, versus MITT:

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are up about 1.2%.

