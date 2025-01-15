Ex-Div Reminder for EOG Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/17/25, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.975, payable on 1/31/25. As a percentage of EOG's recent stock price of $135.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of EOG Resources, Inc. to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when EOG shares open for trading on 1/17/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EOG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EOG's low point in its 52 week range is $108.94 per share, with $139.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.61.

In Wednesday trading, EOG Resources, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

