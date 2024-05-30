Ex-Div Reminder for Enterprise Financial Services Corp's Preferred Stock Series A

On 6/3/24, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/17/24. As a percentage of EFSCP's recent share price of $19.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of EFSCP to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when EFSCP shares open for trading on 6/3/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.38%, which compares to an average yield of 6.80% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of EFSCP shares, versus EFSC:

Below is a dividend history chart for EFSCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A:

In Thursday trading, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFSC) are up about 2.2%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.