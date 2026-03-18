Ex-Div Reminder for DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, DWS Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: KTF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.061, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of KTF's recent stock price of $9.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when KTF shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KTF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KTF's low point in its 52 week range is $8.48 per share, with $9.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.21.

DWS Municipal Income Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, DWS Municipal Income Trust shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.