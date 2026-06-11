Ex-Div Reminder for Digital Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Stock

On 6/15/26, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of DLR.PRL's recent share price of $20.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of DLR.PRL to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when DLR.PRL shares open for trading on 6/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.51%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) makes up 14.73% of the Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding DLR).

In Thursday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are down about 0.3%.

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Further DLR.PRL Research:

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