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DLR.PRL

Ex-Div Reminder for Digital Realty Trust's Series L Preferred Stock

June 11, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/15/26, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.325, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of DLR.PRL's recent share price of $20.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of DLR.PRL to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when DLR.PRL shares open for trading on 6/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.51%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLR.PRL shares, versus DLR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DLR.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.325 on Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

DLR.PRL+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) makes up 14.73% of the Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (SRVR) which is trading lower by about 0.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding DLR).

In Thursday trading, Digital Realty Trust Inc's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: DLR.PRL) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DLR) are down about 0.3%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further DLR.PRL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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DLR.PRL
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