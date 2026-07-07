Ex-Div Reminder for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/26, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.215, payable on 7/30/26. As a percentage of DAL's recent stock price of $90.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $49.83 per share, with $95.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.23.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DAL makes up 18.25% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding DAL).

In Tuesday trading, Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.

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Further DAL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.