Ex-Div Reminder for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.95% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $49.83 per share, with $95.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.23.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DAL makes up 18.25% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 1.8% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding DAL).
In Tuesday trading, Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently off about 1.2% on the day.
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Further DAL Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.