Ex-Div Reminder for Dell Technologies (DELL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/21/26, Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.63, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of DELL's recent stock price of $193.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DELL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DELL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DELL's low point in its 52 week range is $80.74 per share, with $194.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.70.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, DELL makes up 33.05% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 2.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding DELL).

In Friday trading, Dell Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.