Ex-Div Reminder for Delek US Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/12/25, Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.255, payable on 5/19/25. As a percentage of DK's recent stock price of $14.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.82%, so look for shares of Delek US Holdings Inc to trade 1.82% lower — all else being equal — when DK shares open for trading on 5/12/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DK's low point in its 52 week range is $11.025 per share, with $28.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.53.

In Thursday trading, Delek US Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.