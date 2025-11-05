Ex-Div Reminder for Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/7/25, Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.12, payable on 11/13/25. As a percentage of DKL's recent stock price of $44.19, this dividend works out to approximately 2.53%, so look for shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP to trade 2.53% lower — all else being equal — when DKL shares open for trading on 11/7/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DKL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKL's low point in its 52 week range is $34.59 per share, with $48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.67.

In Wednesday trading, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

