Ex-Div Reminder for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/9/26, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (Symbol: RNP) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.136, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of RNP's recent stock price of $20.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when RNP shares open for trading on 6/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RNP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.27 per share, with $22.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.95.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further RNP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.