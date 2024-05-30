Ex-Div Reminder for CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock

On 6/3/24, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.125, payable on 7/1/24. As a percentage of CMS.PRB's recent share price of $79.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of CMS.PRB to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when CMS.PRB shares open for trading on 6/3/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.66%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CMS.PRB shares, versus CMS:

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are up about 0.9%.

