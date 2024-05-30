Ex-Div Reminder for CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for CMS.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $1.125 on CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, CMS Energy Corp's $4.50 Series Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: CMS.PRB) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CMS) are up about 0.9%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Stocks Being Bought By Hedge Funds
DEI Options Chain
CBRE Group MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.