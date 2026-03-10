Ex-Div Reminder for Chord Energy (CHRD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/12/26, Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.30, payable on 3/27/26. As a percentage of CHRD's recent stock price of $123.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.06%, so look for shares of Chord Energy Corp to trade 1.06% lower — all else being equal — when CHRD shares open for trading on 3/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CHRD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRD's low point in its 52 week range is $79.83 per share, with $127.5599 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.90.

In Tuesday trading, Chord Energy Corp shares are currently up about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.