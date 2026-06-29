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CHMI.PRA

Ex-Div Reminder for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series A Preferred Stock

June 29, 2026 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/30/26, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5125, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of CHMI.PRA's recent share price of $22.51, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of CHMI.PRA to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when CHMI.PRA shares open for trading on 6/30/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.20%, which compares to an average yield of 8.12% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRA shares, versus CHMI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5125 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CHMI.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Monday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.20% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRA) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are off about 2.8%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further CHMI.PRA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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