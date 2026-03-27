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CHMI.PRB

Ex-Div Reminder for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series B Preferred Stock

March 27, 2026 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/31/26, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5978, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of CHMI.PRB's recent share price of $23.48, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of CHMI.PRB to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when CHMI.PRB shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.12%, which compares to an average yield of 8.28% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRB shares, versus CHMI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5978 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

CHMI.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Friday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are down about 2.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Earnings Calendar
 MDP Price Target
 Best Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings Calendar-> MDP Price Target-> Best Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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CHMI.PRB
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