Ex-Div Reminder for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series B Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5978 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are down about 2.7%.
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