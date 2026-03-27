Ex-Div Reminder for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's Series B Preferred Stock

On 3/31/26, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5978, payable on 4/15/26. As a percentage of CHMI.PRB's recent share price of $23.48, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of CHMI.PRB to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when CHMI.PRB shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 10.12%, which compares to an average yield of 8.28% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of CHMI.PRB shares, versus CHMI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CHMI.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.5978 on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp's 8.250% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CHMI.PRB) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CHMI) are down about 2.7%.

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