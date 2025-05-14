Ex-Div Reminder for Chemours (CC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/16/25, Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0875, payable on 6/16/25. As a percentage of CC's recent stock price of $11.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Chemours Co to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when CC shares open for trading on 5/16/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.33 per share, with $29.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.53.

In Wednesday trading, Chemours Co shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

