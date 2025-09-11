Ex-Div Reminder for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/15/25, Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 9/29/25. As a percentage of CVE's recent stock price of $17.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Cenovus Energy Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when CVE shares open for trading on 9/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CVE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVE's low point in its 52 week range is $10.23 per share, with $18.615 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.08.

In Thursday trading, Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.