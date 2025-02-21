Ex-Div Reminder for Celanese Corp (CE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/25/25, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.03, payable on 3/11/25. As a percentage of CE's recent stock price of $52.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.23% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $51.515 per share, with $172.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.08.

In Friday trading, Celanese Corp shares are currently down about 4.2% on the day.

