Ex-Div Reminder for Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/25, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc (Symbol: CGBD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 7/17/25. As a percentage of CGBD's recent stock price of $13.86, this dividend works out to approximately 2.89%, so look for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending Inc to trade 2.89% lower — all else being equal — when CGBD shares open for trading on 6/30/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CGBD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGBD's low point in its 52 week range is $13.12 per share, with $18.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.02.

In Thursday trading, Carlyle Secured Lending Inc shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.