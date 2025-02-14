Ex-Div Reminder for Capital One Financial Preferred Stock Series J

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 2.2%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Funds Holding CSTM
HBI Price Target
LOCT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.