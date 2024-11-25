Ex-Div Reminder for Cameco (CCJ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/27/24, Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.16, payable on 12/13/24. As a percentage of CCJ's recent stock price of $60.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CCJ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCJ's low point in its 52 week range is $35.43 per share, with $60.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.19.

In Monday trading, Cameco Corp. shares are currently off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.