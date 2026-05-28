Ex-Div Reminder for California Resources (CRC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.20 per share, with $71.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.64.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CRC makes up 4.93% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Symbol: PSCE) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CRC).
In Thursday trading, California Resources Corp shares are currently up about 1% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Further CRC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.