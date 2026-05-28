Ex-Div Reminder for California Resources (CRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/29/26, California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.405, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of CRC's recent stock price of $60.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of California Resources Corp to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when CRC shares open for trading on 5/29/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.20 per share, with $71.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.64.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CRC makes up 4.93% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (Symbol: PSCE) which is trading higher by about 0.5% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding CRC).

In Thursday trading, California Resources Corp shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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Further CRC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.