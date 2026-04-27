Ex-Div Reminder for Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/26, Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of CALM's recent stock price of $76.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CALM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.87% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALM's low point in its 52 week range is $71.92 per share, with $126.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.66.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CALM makes up 7.33% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: PSCC) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding CALM).

In Monday trading, Cal-Maine Foods Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.