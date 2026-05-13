Ex-Div Reminder for Bridgewater Bancshares' Preferred Stock Series A

Below is a dividend history chart for BWBBP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3672 on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A:
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In Wednesday trading, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc's 5.875% Dep Shares Non Cumul Preferred Stock Ser A (Symbol: BWBBP) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BWB) are down about 0.6%.
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