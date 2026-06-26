Markets

Ex-Div Reminder for Bombardier's Series 2 Preferred Shares

June 26, 2026 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 6/30/26, Bombardier Inc CL. B SV's Series 2 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (TSX: BBD-PRB.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0927, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of BBD.PRB's recent share price of $18.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.98%.

As of last close, BBD.PRB was trading at a 25.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of Holders of Series 2 Preferred Shares will have the right to convert their shares into Series 3 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of the Corporation, subject to certain conditions, on August 1, 2002 and on August 1 every fifth year thereafter. In addition, holders of Series 3 Preferred Shares will have a similar right on August 1, 2007 and on August 1 every fifth year thereafter, subject to certain conditions, to convert back into Series 2 Preferred Shares. In certain circumstances, such conversions may be automatic.. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBD.PRB shares, versus BBD.B:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BBD.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.0927 on Bombardier Inc CL. B SV's Series 2 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares:

BBD.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Bombardier Inc CL. B SV's Series 2 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (TSX: BBD-PRB.TO) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BBD-B.TO) are up about 0.8%.

Further BBD.PRB.CA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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