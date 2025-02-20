Ex-Div Reminder for Boise Cascade (BCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/24/25, Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.21, payable on 3/19/25. As a percentage of BCC's recent stock price of $118.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCC's low point in its 52 week range is $113.38 per share, with $155.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $118.44.

In Thursday trading, Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently off about 2.6% on the day.

