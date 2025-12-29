Markets
OBDC

Ex-Div Reminder for Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

December 29, 2025 — 10:03 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (Symbol: OBDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.37, payable on 1/15/26. As a percentage of OBDC's recent stock price of $12.73, this dividend works out to approximately 2.91%, so look for shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation to trade 2.91% lower — all else being equal — when OBDC shares open for trading on 12/31/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OBDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.645 per share, with $15.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.77.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen

