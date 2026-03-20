Ex-Div Reminder for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/26, Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (Symbol: BGB) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.079, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of BGB's recent stock price of $11.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when BGB shares open for trading on 3/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BGB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGB's low point in its 52 week range is $10.47 per share, with $12.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.28.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.