Ex-Div Reminder for Barings BDC (BBDC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/4/24, Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.26, payable on 9/11/24. As a percentage of BBDC's recent stock price of $10.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.59%, so look for shares of Barings BDC Inc to trade 2.59% lower — all else being equal — when BBDC shares open for trading on 9/4/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BBDC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.545 per share, with $10.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.07.

In Tuesday trading, Barings BDC Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

