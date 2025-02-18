News & Insights

Markets
BANC.PRF

Ex-Div Reminder for Banc Of California Preferred Stock, Series A

February 18, 2025 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 2/19/25, Banc Of California Inc's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BANC.PRF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4845, payable on 3/3/25. As a percentage of BANC.PRF's recent share price of $25.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.91%, so look for shares of BANC.PRF to trade 1.91% lower — all else being equal — when BANC.PRF shares open for trading on 2/19/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.67%, which compares to an average yield of 6.43% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BANC.PRF shares, versus BANC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BANC.PRF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4845 on Banc Of California Inc's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A:

BANC.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Banc Of California Inc's 7.75% Dep Shares Rate Reset Non-Cumul Preferred Stock, Series A (Symbol: BANC.PRF) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BANC) are up about 1.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 MIL Split History
 CSPR YTD Return
 EEHB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MIL Split History-> CSPR YTD Return-> EEHB Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BANC.PRF
BANC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.