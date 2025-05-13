Ex-Div Reminder for Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/15/25, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/22/25. As a percentage of AESI's recent stock price of $13.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.88%, so look for shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc to trade 1.88% lower — all else being equal — when AESI shares open for trading on 5/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AESI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AESI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.76 per share, with $26.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.23.

In Tuesday trading, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

