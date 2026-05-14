Ex-Div Reminder for Atlantic Union Bankshares's Preferred Shares, Series A

On 5/15/26, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of AUB.PRA's recent share price of $25.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of AUB.PRA to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when AUB.PRA shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.87%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB.PRA shares, versus AUB:

Below is a dividend history chart for AUB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.43 on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB) makes up 2.16% of the Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF (TSCV) which is trading up by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AUB).

In Thursday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AUB) are up about 1.1%.

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