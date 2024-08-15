Ex-Div Reminder for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A

On 8/19/24, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 9/3/24. As a percentage of AUB.PRA's recent share price of $24.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of AUB.PRA to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when AUB.PRA shares open for trading on 8/19/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.19%, which compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of AUB.PRA shares, versus AUB:

Below is a dividend history chart for AUB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.43 on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Thursday trading, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's 6.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series A (Symbol: AUB.PRA) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AUB) are up about 3.5%.

