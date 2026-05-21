Ex-Div Reminder for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/22/26, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc (Symbol: AOMR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of AOMR's recent stock price of $8.40, this dividend works out to approximately 3.81%, so look for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc to trade 3.81% lower — all else being equal — when AOMR shares open for trading on 5/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AOMR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 15.24% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOMR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.96 per share, with $10.1414 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.38.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AOMR makes up 4.34% of the Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (Symbol: DVDN) which is trading higher by about 1.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding AOMR).

In Thursday trading, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.