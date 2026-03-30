Ex-Div Reminder for American Healthcare Reit (AHR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/31/26, American Healthcare Reit Inc (Symbol: AHR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 4/17/26. As a percentage of AHR's recent stock price of $47.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of American Healthcare Reit Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when AHR shares open for trading on 3/31/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AHR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AHR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.48 per share, with $54.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.25.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AHR makes up 4.69% of the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (Symbol: SCDV) which is trading higher by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AHR).

In Monday trading, American Healthcare Reit Inc shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.