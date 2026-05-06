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Ex-Div Reminder for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)

May 06, 2026 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/26, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Symbol: AWF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0655, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of AWF's recent stock price of $10.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when AWF shares open for trading on 5/7/26.

AWF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AWF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, AWF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.845 per share, with $11.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.33.

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AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are currently trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg
 Funds Holding PFF
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> Funds Holding PFF-> Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

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