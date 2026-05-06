Ex-Div Reminder for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AWF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AWF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.845 per share, with $11.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.33.
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are currently trading flat on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg
Funds Holding PFF
Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.