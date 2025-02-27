Ex-Div Reminder for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are off about 0.3%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying
GG YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RPTX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.