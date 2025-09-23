Ex-Div Reminder for Adamas Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/25/25, Adamas Trust Inc (Symbol: ADAM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 10/30/25. As a percentage of ADAM's recent stock price of $7.24, this dividend works out to approximately 3.18%, so look for shares of Adamas Trust Inc to trade 3.18% lower — all else being equal — when ADAM shares open for trading on 9/25/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ADAM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADAM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADAM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.015 per share, with $7.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.25.

In Tuesday trading, Adamas Trust Inc shares are currently off about 2% on the day.

