Ex-Commerzbank CEO Blessing's SPAC to buy Azerion Holding

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The blank-cheque company run by former Commerzbank chief executive Martin Blessing said on Monday it has agreed to merge with Dutch digital entertainment platform Azerion in a deal that would value it at up to 1.39 billion euros ($1.57 billion).

Amsterdam-listed EFIC1 EFIC1.AS, said on Monday that it will buy 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of Azerion.

Azerion will receive 405 million euros as part of the deal, with 313 million euros of the proceeds used to pursue deals and invest in organic growth.

"Having worked extensively with Azerion’s management over the last six months, we believe we have found exactly the asset we were looking for," Blessing said in a statement.

Azerion currently generates revenue from selling digital advertisements and in-game purchases on its gaming platforms.

The deal is expected to be completed in February next year.

Amsterdam has seen the most listings of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) among European financial centres, but until recently few have publicly identified acquisition targets. Last week another Amsterdam-listed SPAC, Odyssey, announced it was to buy Britain's BenevolentAI in the biggest deal by a European blank cheque vehicle.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

