Ex-Coinbase, BitFlyer Lawyer Joins Anderson Kill

Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
Robert Kim, senior legal analyst at Bloomberg Law; Amy Kim, chief policy officer at Chamber of Digital Commerce; John Smith, partner at Morrison Foerster; and Hailey Lennon, partner at Anderson Kill.

Former Coinbase counsel Hailey Lennon is joining law firm Anderson Kill. 

Lennon has joined Anderson Kill’s Los Angeles office as a partner in the Technology, Media and Distributed Systems Group. She joins a team of 10 other lawyers who practice in the crypto and blockchain space, including Stephen Palley, Preston Byrne and Bob Cornish.  

“Hailey’s hiring is indicative of our hiring philosophy in the space, which is to bring on lawyers who have deep substantive experience and are best in class lawyers,” Palley said in an email.  “We expect to see more growth in disputes work, M&A transactions, and in BSA/OFAC regulatory work, where Hailey has significant experience.”

In her role at Coinbase, Lennon worked with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC), Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). 

Prior to Coinbase, she helped Tokyo-based crypto exchange bitFlyer gain 33 money transmitter licenses in the U.S. and was part of the team that helped bitFlyer secure a BitLicense from New York.

Lennon also worked as an assistant vice president of regulatory compliance at Silvergate Bank, who conducted compliance and legal reviews for any prospective cryptocurrency customers looking for an account at the La Jolla, Calif.-based bank. 

