BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The former chairman of China's Huarong Asset Management Co 2799.HK, Lai Xiaomin, has been sentenced to death for receiving bribes and committing bigamy, the People's Daily reported on Tuesday, citing a local court.

