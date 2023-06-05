News & Insights

Ex-CEOs at Brazil's Americanas did not make proper accounting disclosures - regulator

June 05, 2023 — 05:53 pm EDT

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's securities regulator has accused two former CEOs of retailer Americanas with failing to comply with required information disclosures after an investigation into accounting inconsistencies, the agency said.

The two ex-CEOs, Sergio Rial and Joao Guerra, also did not meet other obligations to inform investors, according to a document from securities regulator CVM made public on Monday.

It was not immediately clear what further steps would be taken as a result of the investigation.

Americanas entered bankruptcy protection in January after uncovering around $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies. The firm is struggling to deal with a huge debt load as it looks to exit the bankruptcy process later this year.

Rial led the firm for less than two weeks and resigned after the accounting inconsistencies were unveiled, while Guerra, who was an acting CEO, left the top executive job in February and now heads human resources at the company.

Americanas said in a statement that it was monitoring the CVM investigation and hoped any irregularities would be "duly clarified".

The company did not mention the accusations against Guerra in its statement and he did not respond to a query via LinkedIn.

Rial declined to comment on the matter.

