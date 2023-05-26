News & Insights

Ex-CBS shareholders reach proposed $167.5 mln settlement over Viacom deal

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 26, 2023 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Tom Hals and Delaware for Reuters ->

WILMINGTON, Delaware, May 26 (Reuters) - Former CBS shareholders reached a proposed $167.5 million settlement to resolve allegations that Shari Redstone, the daughter of late media magnate Sumner Redstone, pressured the company into an unfair merger that created ViacomCBS Inc, now known as Paramount Global, according to a court filing.

The settlement covers holders of Paramount Global and CBS Class B stock from Aug. 13, 2019 to Dec. 4, 2019, according to a filing in Delaware's Court of Chancery.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

