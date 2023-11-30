Ex-BOJ Muto sees yield control, negative rates fading away in April as wages rise

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takahiko Wada

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Former top Japanese finance ministry bureaucrat and senior central banker Toshiro Muto said on Thursday that chances were high for the central bank to scrap both negative interest rates and yield control as early as April when annual wage talks confirm the scope of pay hikes.

Muto, honorary chairman at Daiwa Institute of Research, who served as deputy Bank of Japan governor for five years to 2008, said his institute predicted next year's pay hikes in line with this year's 30-year high of 3.6% or even higher at big firms, with the expectations similar among many other analysts.

That augurs well for the central bank's aim of achieving its 2% inflation target in a sustainable and stable manner. The BOJ sees strong wage growth as the key to bring inflation to its target.

"If the spring wage talks turned out to be as expected, we can say achievement of 2% inflation target becomes in sight," Muto told Reuters in an interview. "If the BOJ suggests in its quarterly outlook report it foresees achievement of 2% target, that could pave the way for our policy shift in April," Muto, who was vice-ministerof finance before his appointment for a central bank role, said.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has reiterated that the central bank may shift policy when achievement of the inflation goal becomes in sight, however he is not yet confident enough for that to happen.

Under pressure from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who seeks sustainable wage growth to offset hefty price hikes, Japanese firms are jumping on the bandwagon of wage gains, which hit 30-year high of 3.58% in 2023 to help workers cope with inflation.

Muto said there's high possibility that yield curve control (YCC) and negative rate policy may be scrapped altogether.

"Even in that case, policy short-term rates will be zero, for the time being. It would be normalisation from extraordinary easing such as YCC and negative rates," Muto said. "It would be a shift towards normal easing policy, not tightening."

Under its yield curve control policy, the BOJ sets a short-term interest rate target of -0.1% and caps the 10-year bond yield around zero. It also pledges to buy large amounts of ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, in times of market turbulence, as part of efforts to achieve its 2% inflation target in a sustainable manner.

The BOJ conducted ETF purchases just three times this year, signalling that it may run its course already, but Muto doubted it would start offloading the funds.

"As soon as it says to sell, that would trigger a sell-off and collapse of share prices," Muto said. "It's inappropriate to sell them. At least for the time being, the BOJ has no choice but freeze them."

Turning to Japan's worsening fiscal position, with debt running at more than double the size of its economy, Muto said Japan needed to curb the overall size of outstanding government bonds, or JGBs. It is realistic for the government to set its aim at balancing primary budget excluding new bond sales and debt servicing costs by the fiscal year end in March 2026, he said.

"Finance authorities are fully aware of the difficulty of raising interest rates," Muto said. "Rather, however, what's important is for JGBs to be evaluated by the market, that would sow the seeds of fiscal discipline."

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Tomasz Janowski

