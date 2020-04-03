Ex-BCE Chairman Thomas Charles O'Neill Passes Away

(RTTNews) - Bell announced the death of former BCE Inc. and Bell Canada Chair Thomas Charles O'Neill.

O'Neill retired from the BCE Board in April 2016 after serving as a Director from 2003 and as Chair from 2009. He formerly served as CEO and Chair of PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting and retired as Chair of Scotiabank in 2019.

He was a former Chair of St. Michael's Hospital, a member of the Advisory Board of Queen's University School of Business and a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

