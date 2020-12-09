Ex Barclays bankers lose London appeal against Euribor-rigging convictions

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Two former Barclays BARC.L bankers jailed for conspiring to rig Euribor interest rates on Wednesday lost an attempt to overturn their convictions at London's Court of Appeal on the grounds of potential juror bias and errors by the trial judge.

Colin Bermingham, a former cash market expert and veteran banker, and Carlo Palombo, who once traded derivatives, were last year sentenced to five and four years respectively in the UK Serious Fraud Office's (SFO) sixth rate-rigging prosecution.

"We are very disappointed at the ruling," said Raj Chada, head of criminal defence at Hodge Jones & Allen Solicitors, who represents Palombo.

"It remains clear to us that Mr Palombo's conviction is unsafe and we are considering our options for a further appeal."

The appeal hinged partly on whether trial judge Michael Gledhill was right not to investigate one juror's financial knowledge, or his former role at UBS UBSG.S, and whether he should have given defence lawyers an opportunity to object to the juror being on the panel.

Defence lawyers said the juror may have possessed or obtained "extraneous material", could have influenced other jurors and risked prejudicing the verdict, according to documents filed with London's Court of Appeal.

But Court of Appeal judges said they did not believe there was a real possibility that the juror - who worked as an intern at UBS four years after the end of the indictment period and nearly six years before serving on the jury - was biased.

Prosecutors alleged the men conspired to defraud by dishonestly manipulating Euribor - a benchmark that helps determine interest rates on around $180 trillion of financial contracts and loans worldwide - by requesting or submitting "false" rates that took account of commercial interests between 2005 and 2009.

Both men conceded they had made or taken into account trader rate requests justified by market rates. But they denied dishonesty, said they had acted openly and that bosses were aware of the widespread practice.

The SFO welcomed the Court of Appeal ruling.

"Their actions undermined a system critical to the functioning of the global economy and risked the investments, savings and pensions of millions of hard-working people," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Louise Heavens and Jan Harvey)

((kirstin.ridley@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 513 5666;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.