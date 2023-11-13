Ex-Aegerion drug sales representative to plead guilty to fraud

By Nate Raymond

BOSTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - A former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals sales representative accused of defrauding insurers into paying for the company's expensive cholesterol drug has agreed to plead guilty rather than face trial a second time in the long-running case.

Mark Moffett, 51, will plead guilty to a single wire fraud count a year after a federal appeals court overturned his 2019 trial conviction, according to a plea agreement filed on Monday in Boston federal court.

The deal was struck ahead of a Dec. 4 re-trial. Prosecutors agreed to recommend U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns impose a 20-months prison sentence, a fraction of the 4-1/2 year prison term he had been serving before last year's ruling.

Moffett would receive credit for the seven months he spent in custody before he won a new trial.

Michael Pabian, his lawyer, declined to comment.

Moffett was one of three people charged in a U.S. Justice Department investigation into Aegerion's marketing of Juxtapid, a cholesterol drug the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved only for people with a rare genetic disease called homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HofH).

Prosecutors said Aegerion nonetheless also promoted the drug for the off-label purpose of treating patients with high cholesterol without that rare condition.

Aegerion pleaded guilty in 2018 to misbranding Juxtapid after agreeing to pay $40.1 million to resolve U.S. criminal and civil probes.

Moffett, who lived and worked in Illinois, was charged that same year and accused of convincing doctors to prescribe Juxtapid off-label for patients with high cholesterol who were intolerant to statins.

To defraud Medicare and private insurers into paying for non-approved Juxtapid uses, Moffett completed prior-authorization forms stating patients had HoFH, had medical staff call insurers and say the same thing, and forged doctors' signatures, prosecutors said.

A federal jury convicted him in 2019 of nine counts of wire fraud and six counts of aggravated identity theft, and U.S. District Judge William Young in Boston sentenced him to 4-1/2 years in prison in 2021.

But the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in November 2022 ordered a new trial, saying the verdict form violated Moffett's rights by referencing some of the prosecution's evidence against him and how it related to the charges against him.

The verdict form referred to exhibit numbers for each piece of evidence prosecutors said constituted the "wire" of the wire fraud counts against Moffett and "use" of someone's means of identification for the aggravated identity theft counts against him.

The case is U.S. v. Moffett, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 18-cr-10249.

For the United States: Kriss Basil and David Derusha of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts

For Moffett: Michael Pabian of Michael Pabian Law Office

