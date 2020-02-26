Ex-ABB CEO Spiesshofer to get $13.3 mln after leaving company

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ABB will pay its former Chief Executive Ulrich 13 million Swiss francs ($13.32 million)after he left the company, the Swiss engineering company said in its annual report published on Wednesday.

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S will pay its former Chief Executive Ulrich 13 million Swiss francs ($13.32 million)after he left the company, the Swiss engineering company said in its annual report published on Wednesday.

Spiesshofer, who was fired in April after years of underperformance, will get 8.56 million francs for his notice period which runs to the end of April this year.

He will also get 4.47 million francs for a non-compete clause which runs to May 2021.

($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((zurich.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7336;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More